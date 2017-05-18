Edmonds Demo Garden clean-up party set for May 13
A clean-up party is set for the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden this Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Help is needed with clean-up, weeding, mulching and garden maintenance. Tools and garden gloves, training and supervision, coffee, juice and snacks will be provided.
