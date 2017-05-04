Edmonds City Council Tuesday to discuss unit lot subdivision process; meet in committees
The Edmonds City Council will begin its new committee meeting format Tuesday night, May 9, starting with a brief council business meeting to consider whether to adopt a unit lot subdivision process. According to the council agenda, permitting unit lot subdivisions "would allow for creation of an ownership option for multifamily development projects as an alternative to condominiums.
