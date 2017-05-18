Edmonds CC to host Memorial Day Cerem...

Edmonds CC to host Memorial Day Ceremony May 24

Edmonds Community College will host its fourth annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the college's Black Box Theatre. "On Memorial Day, we honor our veterans and people serving; however, we pay special respect and homage to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," said Chris Szarek, director of the Edmonds CC Veterans Resource Center and retired U.S. Navy Seabee.

