Edmonds 8th graders win National History Day competition
Edmonds 8th graders Colin McAfee and Isaac Vaa - shown here with their teacher Stephen Bretz - won 1st place in the Washington State National History Day competition held last weekend, for their documentary on the Tuskeegee Airmen. Both boys attend Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace.
