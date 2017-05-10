EdCC President Jean Hernandez named G...

EdCC President Jean Hernandez named Grand Marshal of Edmonds 4th of July parade

Monday May 8

The Edmonds Chamber Monday announced that Edmonds Community College President Jean Hernandez will be the 2017 Grand Marshal of the "An Edmonds Kind of 4th" parade. "I am both shocked to be selected as Grand Marshal and very honored," Hernandez said.

