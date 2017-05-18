Council closer to approving unit lot subdivisions; honors retiring assistant parks director
A city code amendment to allow unit lot subdivisions in Edmonds moved a step closer to approval Tuesday night, when the Edmonds City Council agreed to ask the City Attorney to create an ordinance for the council's review June 6. The council made that decision after holding a public hearing during which two people spoke in favor of the idea: One from the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties and the other representing the private applicant that is planning a multi-family project in Edmonds and made the request for such a code amendment. Unit lot subdivisions provide buyers with a more affordable option to condominiums, said Mike Pattison, government affairs director for the Master Builders Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|May 8
|sulliap
|50
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC