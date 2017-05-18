Council closer to approving unit lot ...

Council closer to approving unit lot subdivisions; honors retiring assistant parks director

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: My Edmonds

A city code amendment to allow unit lot subdivisions in Edmonds moved a step closer to approval Tuesday night, when the Edmonds City Council agreed to ask the City Attorney to create an ordinance for the council's review June 6. The council made that decision after holding a public hearing during which two people spoke in favor of the idea: One from the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties and the other representing the private applicant that is planning a multi-family project in Edmonds and made the request for such a code amendment. Unit lot subdivisions provide buyers with a more affordable option to condominiums, said Mike Pattison, government affairs director for the Master Builders Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood May 8 sulliap 50
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr 28 Larry 9
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC