Wind gusting to 55 mph expected Friday

Wind gusting to 55 mph expected Friday in Western Washington

38 min ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The National Weather Service in Seattle says a powerful storm is expected to bring high winds and rain to Western Washington. Officials issued a wind advisory with sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph Friday afternoon through early Saturday.

