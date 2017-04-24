Washington siblings raise nearly $110,000 to feed hungry
In this Friday, April 14, 2017 photo, Aidan Ryan, 17, left, and his sister, Erin Ryan, 13, talk about helping to raise funds for the Clark County Food Bank in Vancouver, Wash. less In this Friday, April 14, 2017 photo, Aidan Ryan, 17, left, and his sister, Erin Ryan, 13, talk about helping to raise funds for the Clark County Food Bank in Vancouver, Wash.
