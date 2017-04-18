Speaker: Bartell family committed to development that reflects Edmonds' values

The Bartell Drugs-affiliated company that is building a new multi-use development in Edmonds' Westgate neighborhood is committed to reflecting Edmonds' values, including its focus on community and sustainability. That's the word from the granddaughter of Bartell Drugs founder George Bartell, Jean Bartell Barton, who spoke to the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club meeting Tuesday morning.

