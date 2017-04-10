South County Politics: Liias says Sen...

South County Politics: Liias says Senate Republicans' stand on car-tax fees hurts families

State Sen. Marko Liias said last week that Senate Republicans' unwillingness to compromise on car-tax fees hurts the budgets of Washington families. Liias, the Democratic minority floor leader, represents the 21st Legislative District, including most of Edmonds, unincorporated areas north of Edmonds and Lynnwood and northeast of Lynnwood, all of Mukilteo and part of south Everett.

