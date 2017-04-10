Scene in Edmonds: Rotary Noon Club hosts Hazel Miller Foundation speakers
Diana White and Jack Loos of the Hazel Miller Foundation were the featured speakers at the regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Edmonds earlier this week. The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private foundation that supports programs and projects in Edmonds and South Snohomish County.
