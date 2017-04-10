Scene in Edmonds: Rotary Noon Club ho...

Scene in Edmonds: Rotary Noon Club hosts Hazel Miller Foundation speakers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: My Edmonds

Diana White and Jack Loos of the Hazel Miller Foundation were the featured speakers at the regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Edmonds earlier this week. The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private foundation that supports programs and projects in Edmonds and South Snohomish County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Apr 3 alice 43
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC