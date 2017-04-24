Save the Frogs Day celebration at Edmonds Demo Garden April 29

In celebration of National Save the Frogs Day, the Edmonds Demo Garden is having a special Edmonds Save the Frogs Day this Saturday, April 29 from 1-3 p.m. with Edmonds' own Frog Lady Thayer Cueter. Cueter, founder of Just Frogs Toads Too Foundation and Pacific Northwest FrogWatchUSA Chapter Coordinator, will share her knowledge about our local frogs, their habitat and how to have a frog-friendly backyard.

