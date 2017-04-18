Reminder: Josh Thompson to kick off c...

Reminder: Josh Thompson to kick off campaign for Edmonds City Council April 23

Edmonds City Council candidate Josh Thompson is officially launching his campaign for the Position 1 seat now held by Kristiana Johnson. The event will run from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N. A 16-year Edmonds resident, for the past five years Thompson has served as legislative aide to Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright.

