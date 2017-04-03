Olympia is fourth-best place to live ...

Olympia is fourth-best place to live in U.S., website says - Tue, 04 Apr 2017 PST

Olympia has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the nation, according to the latest "Top 100 Best Place to Live" by website Livability.com. Washington's state capital finished behind Rochester, Minnesota; Iowa City, Iowa; and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

