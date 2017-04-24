Local celebrities strut their stuff at ECA's 'Dancing with Our Stars'
The warm-up act was a masterful group dance number to Travis Tritt's "Trouble" put on by a group of local students from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Kamiak high schools. Emcee Mark Lowes of the Utah Ballroom Dance Company and a dance troupe member show off the crystal trophy to be taken home by the winner of the evening's competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Apr 21
|Krista
|47
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC