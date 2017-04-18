Larsen volunteers with Meals on Wheels, meets local seniors threatened by budget cuts
Steve McGraw and Martha Peppones of Senior Services of Snohomish County tell Larsen about how the proposed budget cuts would hamstring programs aimed at Snohomish County seniors. Margaret Johnson thanks Congressman Larsen for his support of continued funding for Meals on Wheels.
