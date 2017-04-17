KUOW Employee Woke Up to Find Swastikas Painted on Her Cars, and Cars All Down the Block
Bond Huberman, social media producer at KUOW, woke up this morning to find that someone had spray-painted a swastika on her car. But it wasn't only her car.
