Josh Thompson to kick off campaign for Edmonds City Council April 23
Edmonds City Council candidate Josh Thompson is officially launching his campaign for the Position 1 seat now held by Kristiana Johnson. The event will run from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N. A 16-year Edmonds resident, for the past five years Thompson has served as legislative aide to Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright.
