Jail time for unregistered contractor who swindled customers

Sunday Apr 30

A 43-year-old unregistered contractor has been sentenced for accepting down payments for window installation for windows he didn't purchase. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries said Friday that 43-year-old Bradley Tiehen of Edmonds was sentenced to eight days in jail and must repay three victims nearly $19,000.

