Hummingbirds and Mason Bees workshop at Plant Demo Garden April 15

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden is hosting a free workshop on Hummingbirds and Mason Bees this Saturday, April 15. From 10 to 11:30 a.m., local bird expert Candy Brown teaches everything you always wanted to know about attracting the tiniest of all birds into your garden. She talks about their habits and how to feed them safely.

