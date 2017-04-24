Happening nearby: Lynnwood closer to putting Regional Fire Authority measure before voters
Jurisdictional boundaries for South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue would include Fire District 1 and the City of Lynnwood. Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier, which all contract with Fire District 1, would have their contracts transferred to the RFA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Larry
|9
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Apr 21
|Krista
|47
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC