Gov. Inslee honors local students with visits to MTHS, Edmonds CC

Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi Inslee had a busy Friday in southern Snohomish County that included visiting Mountlake Terrace High School and Edmonds Community College to hear about successes in programs at both schools. Inslee arrived at Mountlake Terrace High School around 1:30 p.m. and began in the school's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math lab, where he heard about different study tracks students can take and different projects students have been working on.

