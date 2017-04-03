Edmonds Demo Garden hosting work part...

Edmonds Demo Garden hosting work party April 8, birds and bees workshop April 15

22 hrs ago Read more: My Edmonds

Two upcoming events are planned for the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden: A work party this Saturday, April 8 and a workshop on Hummingbirds and Mason Bees on Saturday, April 15. April 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Demo Garden Work Party Volunteers are needed to get the Demo Garden ready for spring. Tasks include weeding, mulching, trimming and cleaning up the garden.

