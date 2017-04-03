Edmonds Demo Garden hosting work party April 8, birds and bees workshop April 15
Two upcoming events are planned for the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden: A work party this Saturday, April 8 and a workshop on Hummingbirds and Mason Bees on Saturday, April 15. April 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Demo Garden Work Party Volunteers are needed to get the Demo Garden ready for spring. Tasks include weeding, mulching, trimming and cleaning up the garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Apr 3
|alice
|43
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC