Edmonds Demo Garden hosting work party April 8, birds and bees workshop April 15

Two upcoming events are planned for the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden: A work party this Saturday, April 8 and a workshop on Hummingbirds and Mason Bees on Saturday, April 15. April 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Demo Garden Work Party Volunteers are needed to get the Demo Garden ready for spring. Tasks include weeding, mulching, trimming and cleaning up the garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.