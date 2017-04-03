Edmonds City Council to consider exte...

Edmonds City Council to consider extending 18-month ban on crumb rubber fields

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: My Edmonds

The issue of crumb rubber will be back before the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, April 4 meeting, when councilmembers will consider extending its 18-month ban on installing turf infill made of recycled tires on all public athletic fields in Edmonds. The December 2015 ordinance that placed a moratorium on crumb rubber installation is scheduled to sunset on July 11, 2017 unless the council extends it or adopts a new ordinance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Mon alice 43
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,065,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC