Edmonds City Council to consider extending 18-month ban on crumb rubber fields

The issue of crumb rubber will be back before the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, April 4 meeting, when councilmembers will consider extending its 18-month ban on installing turf infill made of recycled tires on all public athletic fields in Edmonds. The December 2015 ordinance that placed a moratorium on crumb rubber installation is scheduled to sunset on July 11, 2017 unless the council extends it or adopts a new ordinance.

