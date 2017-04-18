Edmonds Center for the Arts receives $50,000 Hazel Miller grant award

The Edmonds Center for the Arts announced Thursday the award of a $50,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to support the following ECA programs: Summer Arts Enrichments Camps, Education Matinees and Arts for Everyone, Saturday Matinees and Kidstock!, ECA's continuing Dementia-Inclusive Series, and free Artist Residencies & Outreach in schools and community venues. The Hazel Miller Foundation has supported Edmonds Center for the Arts since 2011.

