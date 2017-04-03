Edmonds artist McLellan feted as Dayt...

Edmonds artist McLellan feted as Dayton Street Plaza unveiled

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: My Edmonds

Dignitaries prepare to cut the ribbon, from left: Parks Director Carrie Hite, Mayor Dave Earling, Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, artist Darlene McLellan, Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation President Terry Vehrs and Cultural Services Manager Frances Chapin. Hite and Chapin unveil a photo of former Edmonds Mayor Gary Haakenson, which was held while his letter was read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Apr 3 alice 43
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Snohomish County was issued at April 06 at 11:05AM PDT

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC