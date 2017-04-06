DeMiero Jazz Fest Digs Earthworks Apr 06, 2017
The words "jazz festival" might bring to mind small jazz combos, belting vocalists and perhaps some big bands, but you can't overlook choirs. In fact, jazz choirs are a key feature of the long-running DeMiero Jazz Festival in Edmonds, WA, now in its 41st year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Apr 3
|alice
|43
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC