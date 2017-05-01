Creative Age Festival encourages baby...

Creative Age Festival encourages baby boomers to live 'life without limits'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: My Edmonds

Actors from the Silver Kite Intergenerational Theater treated CAFE audiences to a performance of "Paper," and original show mixing mime, music, dance and theater. The actors, varying in age from 17 to 72, portrayed vignettes based on their real-life experiences, all touching on the role of paper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr 28 Larry 9
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Apr 21 Krista 47
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,082 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC