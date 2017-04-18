Council begins planning for marsh study, hears Economic Development Commission report
The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night began hashing out the details of the scientific study aimed at establishing 2017 baseline ecological conditions at the Edmonds Marsh watershed. The council agreed to fund and conduct a baseline study in conjunction with its approval of Option M, which addresses the appropriate buffer for the Edmonds Marsh as part of the city's draft Shoreline Master Program .
