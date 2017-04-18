Commentary: Hats off to Edmonds Museum's selfless volunteers
Museum Board Member Jan Flom selling pedal car raffle tickets at the Museum's Summer Market Photo captions: Summer Market Volunteers, Larry Carpenter, Jerry Freeland, unknown, Sandra Allbery, Darlene Newquist, Ted Hettinga, Kathleen Ihnken / Board Member Jan Flom selling pedal car raffle tickets at the Museum's Summer Summer Market The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society and Museum wants to thank all our generous, selfless and committed volunteers. April 20 is National Volunteer Recognition Day.
