City Council to consider additional Veterans Plaza funding, design services for waterfront

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled at its Tuesday night, April 25 meeting to consider requests for $71,000 in additional funding to complete the Veterans Plaza project and authorization for design services to redevelop the waterfront park area in front of the Edmonds Senior Center. In addition, the council will consider an interlocal agreement with the City of Lynnwood and the Edmonds School District for improvements to five artificial playfields at the 26-year-old Meadowdale Athletic Complex.

