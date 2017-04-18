City Council to consider additional Veterans Plaza funding, design services for waterfront
The Edmonds City Council is scheduled at its Tuesday night, April 25 meeting to consider requests for $71,000 in additional funding to complete the Veterans Plaza project and authorization for design services to redevelop the waterfront park area in front of the Edmonds Senior Center. In addition, the council will consider an interlocal agreement with the City of Lynnwood and the Edmonds School District for improvements to five artificial playfields at the 26-year-old Meadowdale Athletic Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Apr 21
|Krista
|47
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC