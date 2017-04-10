City Council set to discuss details of baseline Edmonds Marsh study at Tuesday meeting
Among many agenda items Tuesday night, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled to discuss the details of the scientific study aimed at establishing 2017 baseline ecological conditions for the Edmonds Marsh. The study was a key element of the council-approved Option M, aimed at addressing the appropriate buffer for the Edmonds Marsh as part of the city's draft Shoreline Master Program .
