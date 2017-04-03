City Council OKs Option M for marsh buffers; moves crumb rubber ban extension forward
After months of discussion, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed on a response to the Washington State Department of Ecology that would address the appropriate buffer for the Edmonds Marsh as part of the city's draft Shoreline Master Program . The council also moved a step further toward extending for another six months the city's moratorium on installing turf infill made of recycled tires on all public athletic fields in Edmonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Apr 3
|alice
|43
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle...
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC