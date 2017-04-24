Artfully Edmonds: Celebrating a 'CAFE...

Artfully Edmonds: Celebrating a 'CAFE!' way of life

On Saturday, the second annual Creative Age Festival of Edmonds will take place at Edmonds Senior Center on the waterfront. "Live the CAFE lifestyle!" is the enthusiastic cheer of the visionary founders of this new undertaking that encourages a creative, active, fulfilled and engaged rest-of-your-life.

