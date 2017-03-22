Woman killed by train in Edmonds identified
A woman who was hit and killed by a train in Edmonds on Sunday night has been identified as Jade K. Reed, 41, of Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office. Reed died of multiple blunt-force injuries and her death has been ruled an accident, the medical examiner and Edmonds police said.
