Woman dies after being struck by train at Haines Wharf Park
A 41-year-old woman walking on the railroad tracks Sunday near Haines Wharf Park in north Edmonds was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train around 7:10 p.m. According to Edmonds police spokesman Shane Hawley, the woman was walking on the tracks with her husband when she was hit by the train, which was traveling northbound. The husband was not injured.
