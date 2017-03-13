WA Commissioners Apologize for Racial Remarks

March 18--Two Snohomish County fire commissioners apologized Friday night for making racially insensitive comments when they joked about hiring "cheaper" Mexican laborers for a paramedic position. But an attempt to impose disciplinary action failed on a 2-2 tie vote by the commissioners for Fire District 1. Commissioner Jim Kenny asked that the two board members, David Chan and Bob Meador, receive a written reprimand.

