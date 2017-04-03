Two Easter egg hunts to choose from in Edmonds April 15
Evon Patrick meets a larger-than-life Easter bunny at the 2014 Edmonds Easter Egg Hunt held on Frances Anderson playfield. The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club is sponsoring its annual event at Frances Anderson Field, 700 Main St., at 10 a.m. The event, for ages 3 to 10, will include three separate age group sections: 3-4 years olds, 5,6, and 7 year olds, and 8,9 and 10 year olds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|11 hr
|alice
|43
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC