Two Easter egg hunts to choose from in Edmonds April 15

Evon Patrick meets a larger-than-life Easter bunny at the 2014 Edmonds Easter Egg Hunt held on Frances Anderson playfield. The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club is sponsoring its annual event at Frances Anderson Field, 700 Main St., at 10 a.m. The event, for ages 3 to 10, will include three separate age group sections: 3-4 years olds, 5,6, and 7 year olds, and 8,9 and 10 year olds.

