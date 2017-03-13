To bolster finances, Edmonds Center for Arts will add ticket fee, hire operations director

To bolster finances, Edmonds Center f...

In an effort to further strengthen the organization's financial stability, the Edmonds Center for the Arts will this year begin adding a $2-per-ticket fee to all performances and will hire a Director of Operations so that Executive Director Joe McIalwain can focus on fundraising, partnerships and other public-facing duties. The ticket fee will apply to all ECA presented performances, and will also be assessed to clients who rent out the facility for their own events.

