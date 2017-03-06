Scene in Edmonds: Roundabout crash
Edmonds police and Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to a car-vs.-motorcycle crash in the Five Corners roundabout about 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. There were no injuries.
