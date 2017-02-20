Scene in Edmonds: Ono Poke draws a crowd

Scene in Edmonds: Ono Poke draws a crowd

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: My Edmonds

Photos from Ono Poke, which just opened in the former Westgate Starbucks space at 10016 Edmonds Way. Restaurant News columnist Kathy Passage says the word is out and the place was busy Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Wed ERIN PODROSKEY 42
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb 9 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snohomish County was issued at March 03 at 3:04PM PST

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC