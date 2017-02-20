Scene in Edmonds: Ono Poke draws a crowd
Photos from Ono Poke, which just opened in the former Westgate Starbucks space at 10016 Edmonds Way. Restaurant News columnist Kathy Passage says the word is out and the place was busy Wednesday.
