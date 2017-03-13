Save the date: FC Edmonds soccer club...

Save the date: FC Edmonds soccer club tryouts May 6

Tryouts for the FC Edmonds soccer club will take place on May 6 at the former Woodway High School, 23200 100th Ave. W, Edmonds. FC Edmonds serves players predominately from the greater Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace areas.

