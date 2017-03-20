Resolution to reprimand commissioners not on March 21 Fire District 1 meeting agenda

It appears that the Snohomish County Fire District 1 Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night will not be revisiting the racially-charged remarks made by Commissioners David Chan and Bob Meador, which resulted in a failed effort to reprimand the two commissioners during a special meeting called last Friday, March 17. According to Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, the item was not added to Tuesday night's regular meeting agenda. At the time of the 2-2 Friday vote, with one of the board's five commissioners absent, there was speculation that the resolution would be revisited during the March 21 commission meeting.

