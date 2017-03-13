Reminder: Legislative town halls for 21st, 32nd districts March 18

For those who live in the 32nd Legislative District, which covers part of Edmonds as well as Lynnwood, Sen. Maralyn Chase will host two town hall meetings on Saturday, March 18. The first will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive and the second will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Fire Department, 18800 44th Ave. W. And for those living in the 21st District, Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Rep. Strom Peterson will host a town hall meeting on Saturday, March 18 at Meadowdale High School.

