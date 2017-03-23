Pruning and trimming seminar at Edmonds Wildlife Demo Garden March 25
Native plant expert Nancy Moore, plant steward for the Washington Native Plant Society, will provide tips and techniques for pruning and trimming your garden from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 25, at the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat and Demonstration. Attendees will also have a chance to practice what they learned.
