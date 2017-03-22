Propane camp stove cause of Monday night fire at Meadowdale home
The Snohomish County Fire Marshal's Office has determined that a Monday night blaze at a Meadowdale home was started by a propane camp stove that ignited the exterior siding. The fire caused $95,000 in damage to the two-story house in the 16000 block of 51st Place in unincorporated Edmonds.
