Popular hiking trail remains closed after 17-year-old girl killed by falling tree
Snohomish County deputies on Friday night were investigating a tragic accident in which a large tree toppled over, crushing and killing a 17-year-old girl who was hiking with friends in Meadowdale Beach Park in Edmonds. According to Snohomish County sheriff's deputies, a 17-year-old girl was walking with a group of friends off the main trail when the tree fell.
