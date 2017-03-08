Popular hiking trail remains closed a...

Popular hiking trail remains closed after 17-year-old girl killed by falling tree

Snohomish County deputies on Friday night were investigating a tragic accident in which a large tree toppled over, crushing and killing a 17-year-old girl who was hiking with friends in Meadowdale Beach Park in Edmonds. According to Snohomish County sheriff's deputies, a 17-year-old girl was walking with a group of friends off the main trail when the tree fell.

