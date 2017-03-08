Point in Time Count reveals 9 percent...

Point in Time Count reveals 9 percent increase in homelessness

Tuesday Mar 7

Snohomish County released the 2017 Point in Time Count summary report on Tuesday, showing a 9 percent increase in unsheltered people compared to 2016. A total of 515 persons in 447 households were counted in Snohomish County during the annual homeless count that happened in January, up from the 471 individuals counted during 2016's count.

