Pitching Shines as SBCC Rolls Past Moorpark

13 hrs ago

Elliott Reece, Jake Keily, Daniel Buratto and Matt Young combined on a three-hitter Thursday, leading SBCC to a 7-1 baseball win at Moorpark. It was the second straight 7-1 victory in WSC North play and the 10th win in 12 games for the first-place Vaqueros .

