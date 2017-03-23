Olympia School Board offers top post ...

Olympia School Board offers top post to Edmonds educator

Read more: The Olympian

The Olympia School Board unanimously voted Thursday night to offer the position of superintendent of the Olympia School District to Patrick Murphy, pending successful negotiations of a contract. "I think that Olympia is innovative, and they look for ways to meet the needs of all students and not a one size fits all, and I think that really fits with me," he told The Olympian.

